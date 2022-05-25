Man dies after bike hits speed breaker in Baner
Hazrat Ali Islam Shaikh (22), a resident of Pimple Nilakh, who met with an accident on May 3, passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment said police officials.
Shaikh met with an accident on May 3, at 3 pm near Kapil Malhar society in Baner, wherein he lost balance, after his two-wheeler hit a speed breaker, according to officials.
The Chaturshringi police lodged a case of accidental death in this regard on Tuesday.
The deceased was admitted to a private hospital, police said.
HC tells Delhi govt to enforce order to pay equal wages to nurses
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government to implement its notification for payments of emoluments to the private nurses at par with the government hospitals, saying that concerned officers will have to personally appear in case of non-compliance.
Women workers stay silent over air pollution issues: NGO survey
New Delhi: As many as 94% of women construction workers in Delhi never raise their voice against air pollution at construction sites in fear of losing their jobs, a survey carried out by the NGOs Mahila Housing Trust and the Help Delhi Breathe Campaign has found.
Declare 32-yr-old woman’s wedding to teen void, MP child rights body to collector
The Madhya Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to the district collector of Singrauli, asking the official to declare a marriage between a 17-year-old and a 32-year-old woman null and void. The direction was issued over accusations by the teenager's family that the panchayat forced the two to get married after the woman claimed that the two were in a relationship and that she was pregnant with his child.
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells Delhi court
Qutub Minar is not a place of worship, nor can it be revived as one under the laws of the land, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told a Delhi court, which reserved its order for June 9 on pleas seeking to restore the right to worship for Hindus and Jains at the Quwwat-Ul-Islam mosque in the monument's premises.
Bagga case: HC seeks Delhi Police’s response on Punjab cops’ plea
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the city police's response on Punjab police's plea to quash an FIR against them for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence earlier this month. Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to the city police, city government and Bagga on the plea filed by Nagar in Punjab, SP Rural, Manpreet Singh.
