Man dies in blaze at dairy farm in Pune

A 65-year-old man died due to burns in a fire incident at Kisan Dairy in Sukhsagar Nagar area on Thursday. The blaze erupted around 11:59 pm, quickly engulfing the establishment and leaving dairy farm owner Ramdas Salunkhe trapped inside, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The blaze erupted around 11:59 pm, quickly engulfing the establishment and leaving dairy farm owner Ramdas Salunkhe trapped inside, said officials.

Locals rushed to the site and alerted the emergency services. A team of fire brigade rushed to the spot, but the fire was doused by the locals before their arrival.

Sunil Naiknaware, fire officer, said, “We received a distress call at around 11:59 pm, responding to the call our teams from Gangadham and Katraj fire stations rushed to the spot but before that locals gained control on the fire.’’

“Locals, using iron rod and other equipment broke the shop lock and tried to rescue Salunkhe trapped inside. A team of doctors from emergency services which reached the spot examined Salunkhe and announced him dead,” said Naiknaware.

Fire brigade officials said that victims used to lock the shop from inside and sleep inside the shop. He might have died due to suffocation because he was trapped inside in the shop.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting a possible electrical malfunction, said officials.