Pune: Biker dies in road accident while talking on phone

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 06, 2023 07:13 PM IST

A man died in a motorcycle accident in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after losing balance while attempting to answer a phone call while riding.

A 40-year-old man was killed in an accident in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad as he attempted to answer a phone call while he was riding a motorcycle, said officials on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man was killed in an accident in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad as he attempted to answer a phone call while he was riding a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 40-year-old man was killed in an accident in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad as he attempted to answer a phone call while he was riding a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred on March 22. The deceased identified as Kiran Namdev Panchal (40) along with his cousin Dattarya Potdar (45) was riding home after work at 8 pm. While riding, Panchal received a phone call and, in an attempt, to answer it, he lost balance and fell off the bike. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to the hospital. Panchal succumbed to his injuries on March 23, said officials.

Govind Pawar, police sub-inspector at Bhosari police station said, “Initially pillion rider Potdar approached us and informed that, an over speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle due to which his cousin was killed. While investigating case, we found CCTV footages where it is clear that Panchal lost control while answering a call.’’

“When we called Potdar, he confessed to the actual reason of the accident. Based on his statement, an FIR was lodged against Panchal on Wednesday,” added Pawar.

A case under sections of 304 (a), 337,338 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 119,177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered.

Pawar further urged all motorists to prioritise road safety and refrain from using mobile phones or any other distractions while driving to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

