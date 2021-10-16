Man drags Pune traffic policeman on car bonnet for 700 metres, held

PUNE A man was remanded to the custody of Pune police by a local court for the attempted murder of a police officer for levying a traffic violation charge on him along Kharadi bypass on Friday.

The man allegedly rammed into the policeman and dragged him atop his car bonnet for 700-800 metres, according to the police.

The arrested man has been identified as Prashant Shridhar Kantawar (43), a resident of Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sheshrao Jaybhay of the traffic division of Pune police.

“We do not know yet what kind of charges are against him. It was his first traffic offence and it was for ₹400. He did not want to pay. We have produced him in court for further charge and investigation,” said police sub-inspector Gajanan Bhosale of Mundhwa police station.

Jaybhay was manning the traffic at Mundhwa signal chowk near Kharadi bypass around 4:15pm when Kantwar allegedly arrived in his car. Jaybhay submitted in his complaint that he flagged the vehicle and asked him to clear the fine that was reflecting against the number of his car. After refusing to pay the ₹400 fine, Kantawar allegedly rammed his car into Jaybhay, making him fall on the bonnet, and drove for around 700-800 metres before dropping him. Jaybhay sustained injuries in the process and Kantawar was arrested after the first information report (FIR) was registered.

A case under Sections 353, 307, 336 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Mundhwa police station.