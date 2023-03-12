Man drowns in Bhama Askhed dam

A 32-year-old man accidently drowned in Bhama Askhed dam waters in Karanj Vihire village in Khed tehsil on Saturday evening. Police and other rescue teams recovered the body on Sunday morning. Police and other rescue teams recovered the body on Sunday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Datta Vasant Bharti from Bharti Math in Dharashiv district. According to Mhalunge MIDC police, Bharti was working at a private company in Panvel and had visited the place with his friend to enjoy the weekend.

According to the police, Bharti along with two others gathered along the dam water site on Saturday. In the evening, Bharti entered the water. However, he failed to gauge the depth of the water body and started drowning. His three friends did not enter the waters to save him as they did not know to swim.

Mhalunge MIDC police were alerted at around 8:30 pm but the rescue operation was delayed due to the night hours.

On Sunday morning, a police team along with local trekker groups initiated a search operation and fished out the body at around 12:15 pm before sending it for autopsy.

Locals said that Bharti was trying to shoot video reels against the backdrop of dam waters and slipped. A case of accidental death has been reported at Mhalunge MIDC police station.