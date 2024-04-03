Man from Madhya Pradesh held for murder of friend

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man hailing from Madhya Pradesh for his alleged involvement in the murder of his friend at Mahalunge. The accused allegedly hit Rakewar’s head with an iron weapon and fled fearing that the latter has died of the attack. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Ramsingh Gond (30), was apprehended from Riyana in Madhya Pradesh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Kalu Rakewar (23), the accused on March 28 brutally attacked the latter for damaging his mobile. The accused allegedly hit Rakewar’s head with an iron weapon and fled fearing that the latter has died of the attack.

A team of Pimpri-Chinchwad police nabbed the accused from his native village in Madhya Pradesh. During the investigation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Mahalunge MIDC Police Station has filed a case under Section 302.