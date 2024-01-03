Man hacks 15-year-old girl to death in Pune’s Wagholi area

A man allegedly hacked to death his 15-year-old daughter to death with koyta at Wagholi on Wednesday. Lonikand Police have arrested the accused identified as Fakira Dupargude. The Haveli police station has earlier arrested the accused for rape of a minor girl. He committed the crime after being released recently from jail. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the Dupargude family hails from Solapur district and migrated to Pune in search of job. The accused was working as a labourer and his wife as a house help maid. On Wednesday, the father and the daughter, identified as Akshada, had a heated argument when alone at home and the former attacked the girl with koyta.

Neighbours found Akshada in a pool of blood and rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Vishvajeet Kaingade, senior inspector, Lonikand police station, said, “The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained but as per the statement given by the accused, his daughter was not treating him well and not obeying him.”

Police officials said that there were heated arguments in his family over his inability to earn after losing his job recently.

The accused was nabbed from Hadapsar as he was planning to take a bus to Solapur.

