Man held for murder of cousin in Mundhwa 

Pune city police arrested a 35-year-old man from Mundhwa for his alleged involvement in the murder of his cousin over water disputes. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 10:30 pm at an under-construction site near Kamgar Maidan in Mundhwa. On Saturday night Police received a distress call, informing a man was injured in Mundhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Shrikant Nivrutti Alhat (42), and the accused, Rakesh Tukaram Gaikwad (35) was arrested within an hour of the incident.

On Saturday night Police received a distress call, informing a man was injured in Mundhwa. A team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured man to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that the deceased died due to injuries on his head and other parts of the body. Consequently, police registered a case and during an investigation, it was revealed that the deceased visited his cousin Gaikwad’s house to get drinking water. However, Gaikwad refused to offer him water, leading to a fatal confrontation between the two.

“Issue escalated further, and the accused beat up the deceased with a stone and iron rod, wherein the victim was injured and died later,’’ Mahesh Bolkotagi, SPI at Mundhwa police station, said.

A case has been registered at Mundhwa police station on Sunday under IPC section 302 and further investigation into this case is underway.