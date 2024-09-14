Man held for opening fire inside hotel in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested an individual for opening fire from the licensed firearm of the former corporator, said police. Police said the accused is on-record criminal and at least six criminal cases are registered against him at Sangvi, Wakad and Pimpri police stations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Thursday at around 8:45 pm at Rahul Bar and Khushboo Restaurant located in Kalewadi area.

According to Police, on Thursday night, accused Sachin Dattu Nadhe, along with Sachin Nadhe, former corporator Vinod Nadhe,Tukaram Nadhe, and Mauli Nadhe were seated at the first floor of the restaurant.

At around 8:45 pm, accused Sachin was checking the licensed firearm of former corporator Vinod Nadhe. At that time, he allegedly fired a bullet on a table and created panic in the hotel.

Police said Sachin was asking Vinod to be cautious considering the recent firing incident on former corporator Andekar. At that time, Vinod showed him that he had a gun with him. While checking the gun, a bullet was fired from it by Sachin.

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector at Wakad Police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the hotel manager we have arrested the accused.’’

“The accused claimed that this is a case of misfiring while checking the gun,” said Kolhatkar.

Police said Sachin is on record criminal and at least six criminal cases are registered against him at Sangvi, Wakad and Pimpri police stations.

A case was filed at Wakad police station on Friday against Sachin and Vinod under sections 125, 352, 351(2), (3) of the BNS and sections 30 of Arms Act.