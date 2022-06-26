Man held for stealing laptops, mobile phones from hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals. The police recovered 7 laptops and 35 mobile phones worth ₹5.25 lakh from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka.

The police said that Hagawane had allegedly stolen laptops and mobile phones from many hospitals in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Almost 7 cases of mobile and laptop theft were registered against him at Wakad and Kothrud police stations.

The theft took place during the rush hours of the day. Based on their complaint, police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage. The police searched his house and found the laptops and mobile phones.

During the investigation, it was found that Hagawane targets only hospitals in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area where he gets entry easily. Hagawane said he had stolen laptops and mobile phones from Happy Clinic Wakad, IT View Training institute Wakad and Spandan Hospital Dange chowk.

A case has been registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the accused was remanded in police custody till June 25.