Man held for theft dies during treatment at Pune’s Sassoon hospital

A 47-year-old on record criminal arrested in theft case died while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 6:30 pm, said police. On Friday, Gaikwad, who was in Vishrambaug general police lock-up, began experiencing seizure-like symptoms. Hence, he was taken by ambulance to Sassoon hospital. (HT FILE)

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Ashok Gaikwad, 47, a resident of Mundhwa, who was arrested by Parvati police along with his associate Manohar Ramesh Mane, 36, on Wednesday evening for their alleged involvement in theft on a public transport bus at Sinhgad Road.

Police said they were produced in court on Thursday and the court had granted them police custody till Saturday.

On Friday, Gaikwad, who was in Vishrambaug general police lock-up, began experiencing seizure-like symptoms. Hence, he was taken by ambulance to Sassoon.

As per doctor’s advice Gaikwad underwent surgery for cerebral hemorrhage but died during treatment.

Sambhaji Kadam, DCP Zone 3, said, “The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as per the procedure for further investigation.’’

Nandkumar Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Parvati police station said, “Accused has previous medical history which is confirmed by his relatives. As per his wife, the accused had a habit of drinking alcohol. Earlier was admitted in Sassoon general hospital on several occasions.”

According to Gaikwad, the accused was an on-record criminal and registered at least six to seven criminal cases against him at various police stations.