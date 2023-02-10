Home / Cities / Pune News / Man held for trying to extort money from NCP legislator Yashwant Mane through obscene call

Man held for trying to extort money from NCP legislator Yashwant Mane through obscene call

pune news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 10:37 PM IST

Yashwant Mane, who represents Mohol constituency in Solapur, was flooded with WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers in the last week of January

The accused threatened Mane of leaking his lewd videos on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused threatened Mane of leaking his lewd videos on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Pune police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly trying to extort 1 lakh from a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Yashwant Vitthal Mane after making an obscene call to him, an official said on Friday.

The NCP MLA has urged people to approach the police if they are targeted by fraudsters.

Mane got in touch with additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle and apprised him of the sextortion threat

Yashwant Mane, who represents Mohol constituency in Solapur, was flooded with WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers in the last week of January, said Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (crime) of Pune police.

Mane ignored several calls before answering one video call, which was screen-recorded. “The caller used a screenshot of the call and demanded 1 lakh from Mane,” said the official. The MLA approached the Pune cyber police on February 2, following which the caller was traced and arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, he said.

The accused, identified as Rizwan Aslam Khan (24), used to work as a truck driver but was involved in sextortion for the past two to three months, said police officials.

According to Mane the accused would often make obscene video calls and send explicit messages, which he often ignored. He answered one video call, and the accused started using it to demand money. “On January 31, I got many video calls on WhatsApp. When I answered one of them, an obscene visual came on the screen. Sensing something was wrong, I immediately disconnected the call,” said Mane.

The next morning, the caller sent a screenshot of the video and demanded 1 lakh. He threatened to share it on social media and with the MLA’s friend if the money was not paid

An FIR was lodged at the Cyber police station, Shivajinagar unders section 384, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 2.

According to Pokale, the accused was actively involved in the crime and spoke to the legislator masquerading as a woman. “We have seized four mobile phones and SIM cards. We found that more people from his village are involved and we are taking help from the Rajasthan police. Also, 90 obscene videos have been found in his mobile phone which has been seized and sent for forensic analysis. The accused was produced before the court which has sent him into five days police custody and further investigation is underway ,” Pokale added.

(with agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out