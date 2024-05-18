Man held in Pune for locking wife’s private parts

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 30-year-old security guard for allegedly cutting two holes on her wife’s genitals and attach a padlock on her private parts. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Upendra Balbahhadur Hudke, 30, from Wakad and hailing from Nepal. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident that took place at their Wakad residence was reported at 10 pm on May 11. The accused’s 28-year-old wife, who filed the complaint, underwent surgery at a private hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

As per the complainant, the accused allegedly physically abused her and tied her with dupatta before cutting two holes on her private parts with a kitchen knife and put a lock on her genital area.

Wakad police station officials said, “The couple moved to Pune in May this year in search of job. The accused committed the brutality as he was suspicious of his wife’s character.”

The police have filed a case under Sections 326 (causing grievous hurt), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).