Man impersonating an IAF officer arrested in Pune

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for impersonating an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and allegedly duping people, police said. Police said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the impersonation. (Representative file photo)

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Kumar Dineshkumar, a resident of Varadvinayak Apartment in Kharadi. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Dineshkumar was apprehended on Sunday night in the Kharadi area following a tip-off.

According to police, a search at his residence led to the seizure of items associated with the Indian Air Force, including two IAF t-shirts, a pair of combat pants, combat boots, two IAF badges, and the upper portion of a tracksuit resembling IAF uniform.

Also Read: Ecostani: India walking out of the Indus Waters Treaty and its hydrological impact

“The accused was working at a hotel in Pune. He used to post photos of himself in an Air Force uniform on social media platforms to influence people. We are investigating whether the accused duped anyone by pretending to be an Air Force officer”, Sanjay Chavan, senior police inspector at Kharadi Police Station.

A case has been registered against him at the Kharadi Police Station under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with impersonation of a public servant.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the impersonation and whether there are any links to national security concerns.