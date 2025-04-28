Ludhiana: Man held for posing as DSP in social media post

A security guard –cum- a driver with a private firm landed in deep trouble for posing on social networking sites in the uniform of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) as the Division Number 3 police arrested him. A complete DSP uniform set, including badges, belt, and shoes, was seized from his possession. Video grab of Karanbir Singh wearing a police uniform. (HT Photo)

The accused Karanbir Singh, alias Karan, of Mohalla Shivaji Nagar invited trouble for himself after he posted a video of him wearing a police uniform in a vehicle while travelling with his family members. The police found the video and initiated investigation. Karanbir was apprehended on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Investigation Harshpreet Singh said, “The accused is only a matric pass and had no connection with the police department. Yet he was roaming around in full police attire, creating a serious security concern.”

He works as a security guard- cum- driver with a private firm. Although no instance has been reported where Karanbir used the uniform to deceive or gain unlawful advantage, police are investigating the possibility. During preliminary questioning, Karanbir claimed he wore the uniform for a movie shoot but could not produce any proof to support his claim.

He was produced before a court and sent to one-day police remand for further interrogation. Police are also probing how he managed to procure the uniform and whether anyone assisted him.

A case under Sections 204 (impersonating a public servant) and 205 (fraudulent use of public servant’s uniform) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him.

Fake cop robs woman of ₹15k near Jawaddi Bridge

A man posing as a policeman duped a woman passenger and stole ₹15,500 near the Jawaddi Bridge on the Canal Road. Acting on the complaint of Amanpreet Kaur, 33, a resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, the Model Town police have registered an FIR against an unidentified accused.

According to Amanpreet, she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw when a man on a motorcycle suddenly intercepted the vehicle, blocking its way. Claiming to be a police officer, he insisted on checking her belongings. Under the pretext of a search, he frisked her purse, stole the cash, and sped away on his bike before she could react.

Assistant sub-inspector Saaraj Kumar confirmed that a case under Sections 303 (2) (theft) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Police teams are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and working to trace the accused.