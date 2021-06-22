Man in custody for selling duplicate drugs from fake company

A man was remanded to two days in police custody by a local court on Tuesday while two others are on the run from the Pune police for alleged cheating by selling illegally made drugs and forging into existence, a pharmaceutical production company in Himachal Pradesh, according to the police.

The arrested man was identified as Prabhakar Namdev Patil (55), a resident of Kalyaninagar, Pune and a partner in a company called Umed Pharma Sales located in Sadashiv peth.

“A man was arrested in Mumbai for selling duplicate medicines and from there he started telling names of people to whom he has sold these drugs to. The Sadashiv peth company was one of them. The Mumbai police has the other arrested person identified as Sudeep Mukherjee,” said police sub inspector Sanjay Nikumbh of Vishrambaug police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a Food and drugs authority (FDA) officer named Vivek Khedkar (40) a resident of Bibwewadi area of Pune.

“The original seller was selling general antibiotics in the name of this company that they said was set up in Solan HP,” said PSI Nikumbh.

The company for which the papers were forged, and was found to not be in exitance, was identified as Maxrelief Healthcare Village in Anji village of Solan district of HP.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 464, 468, 471, 473, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Drugs and Cosmetic Products Act, 1940 was registered at Vishrambaug police station.