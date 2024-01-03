close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man involved in six molestation cases held in Pune

Man involved in six molestation cases held in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 09:59 PM IST

With only a few digits of vehicle registration number captured in CCTV camera footages as their primary lead, the police tracked down the accused identified as Nitin Maruti Nanaware of Dhankawdi

The police on Tuesday apprehended a 45-year-old serial molester who had allegedly targeted an eight-year-old girl in Kondhwa area. With only a few digits of vehicle registration number captured in CCTV camera footages as their primary lead, the police tracked down the accused identified as Nitin Maruti Nanaware of Dhankawdi.

Police were searching for him in a case of molestation of a minor girl reported last month. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Police were searching for him in a case of molestation of a minor girl reported last month. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police were searching for him in a case of molestation of a minor girl reported last month.

After analysis of more than 100 CCTV camera footages, police identified the motorcycle used by the accused.

Santosh Sonawane, senior inspector, Kondhwa Police Station said, “We identified 16 motorcycles with similar registration numbers before nabbing the accused, who failed to provide proper answers to our questions before confessing to the crime.”

The accused has six cases of molestation and kidnapping registered against him and had served a 10-year imprisonment in a rape case filed at Sahakarnagar police station in 2013.

The cases registered against him are in Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi, and Sahakarnagar police stations between 2007 and 2013.

In the latest case, Nanaware was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

