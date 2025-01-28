Menu Explore
Man killed in dispute over 100 mobile screen guard in Sangli

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 28, 2025 06:46 AM IST

A 19-year-old mobile shop worker was killed in Sangli following a dispute over a 100 mobile screen guard, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred at 6:51 pm on Sunday at Bhairavnath Mobile Shoppe on ST Stand Road.

The incident occurred at 6:51 pm on Sunday at Bhairavnath Mobile Shoppe on ST Stand Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident occurred at 6:51 pm on Sunday at Bhairavnath Mobile Shoppe on ST Stand Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, identified as Vipul Puri Amrit Puri Goswami, was a resident of Nayana Apartment in Sangli and originally hailed from Jalore district in Rajasthan.

According to police, Goswami and his cousin Swarup Puri Gopal Puri Goswami had moved to Sangli from Rajasthan eight months ago for work and were employed at the shop.

On the day of the incident, four minors, aged 16 to 17, visited the shop to buy a screen guard.

When Goswami showed them a screen guard priced at 100, the group attempted to bargain, demanding the price be reduced to 50. Upon his refusal, the argument escalated, and the minors attacked Goswami with koyta, knives, and wooden sticks.

Swarup, who intervened to help his cousin, was also injured in the attack.

“Vipul refused to sell the screen guard for 50, following which the minors brutally attacked him, leading to his death,” said Sanjay More, police inspector at Sangli City Police Station.

The accused fled the scene but were detained within four hours, said police.

A case has been registered at Sangli city police station against the minors under Sections 103(1), 118(1), 115(2), and 126(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 3(5) and 4 of the Arms Act.

