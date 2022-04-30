Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend

A 21-year-old man was killed after he accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar.

One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police.

The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, 21, a resident of Ganeshmala, according to the police.

The arrested man was identified as Tukaram Maruti Darvatkar, 41, a resident of Khairewadi who was with the other men, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was registered by Rahul Valanj, 22, a resident of Bhukum in Mulshi.

Gaikwad was accompanying Valanj, and some of his friends, to the office of a woman named Pournima with whom Valanj was in an alleged relationship. Valanj suspected that the woman was involved with the manager of the shop where she worked, according to the complaint lodged by him. When Valanj started confronting Pournima, she called her maternal uncle, Darvatkar, who arrived on the spot with the other men.

The fight between the two groups turned violent and Darvatkar started using a short sword that was resting in his waist belt. As Valanj and Gaikwad, along with their friends, tried to stop him, Darvatkar managed to shove the knife in an upward direction into the left side of Gaikwad’s chest.

A case under Section 302, 307, 323, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25)(27) of Indian Arms Act, Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(1), 1(s) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocity Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station.

Assistant police commission Ramakant Mane of Vishrambaug division is investigating the case.

