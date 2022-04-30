Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend
A 21-year-old man was killed after he accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar.
One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police.
The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, 21, a resident of Ganeshmala, according to the police.
The arrested man was identified as Tukaram Maruti Darvatkar, 41, a resident of Khairewadi who was with the other men, according to the police.
A complaint in the matter was registered by Rahul Valanj, 22, a resident of Bhukum in Mulshi.
Gaikwad was accompanying Valanj, and some of his friends, to the office of a woman named Pournima with whom Valanj was in an alleged relationship. Valanj suspected that the woman was involved with the manager of the shop where she worked, according to the complaint lodged by him. When Valanj started confronting Pournima, she called her maternal uncle, Darvatkar, who arrived on the spot with the other men.
The fight between the two groups turned violent and Darvatkar started using a short sword that was resting in his waist belt. As Valanj and Gaikwad, along with their friends, tried to stop him, Darvatkar managed to shove the knife in an upward direction into the left side of Gaikwad’s chest.
A case under Section 302, 307, 323, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25)(27) of Indian Arms Act, Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(1), 1(s) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocity Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station.
Assistant police commission Ramakant Mane of Vishrambaug division is investigating the case.
.
-
Tripura indigenous bodies seek Roman script for Kokborok
Expressing gratitude for including Kokborok in Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum for secondary levels in Tripura, the Roman Script for Kokborok Choba (RSKC), a body comprising 56 indigenous organisations, on Saturday said they preferred Roman script over Devanagiri for the language. We thanked the CBSE authorities, central and state governments for inclusion of Kokborok in the curriculum. It's a great success of the decades-long language activists,” RSKC chairperson said.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 155 cases, one death
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said. It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now. On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
-
Order on Ranas bail pleas on Monday
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Saturday reserved order on the bail pleas of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. Senior advocate Abad Ponda and Rizwan Merchant argued bail pleas of Navneet Rana and her husband, contending that the two had no intention to spread hatred, as claimed by the police, whereas special public prosecutor Pradeep Bharat opposed the bail pleas saying their arrest was very well justified and necessary.
-
Panvel civic body to upgrade fire department with new vehicles worth ₹15Cr
The Panvel City Municipal Corporation is upgrading its fire department by purchasing new state-of-the-art vehicles worth ₹15Cr. PCMC currently has one fire station in Panvel city while the process is on to transfer two CIDCO fire stations in Kalamboli and New Panvel to the civic body. CIDCO's Panvel and Uran fire stations have inducted fire response motorbikes. The facility will be available at five CIDCO nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel.
-
Bridge in Ambernath taluka to reach old Mumbai-Pune Highway in dangerous state
For villagers of Kakole gaon in Ambernath taluka, a bridge that helps them to connect to the old Mumbai – Pune Highway is in a dangerous state. The villagers recently highlighted the need to repair this bridge before monsoon to avoid any sort of mishap. According to the villagers, the bridge is more than 50 years old. As per the villagers, the bridge was built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.
