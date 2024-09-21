Menu Explore
Man Kills friend for informing wife about his drinking habit 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 22, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Police said the accused and the deceased were good friends, however, the deceased Mane complained to Labde's wife and mother about his drinking habit

A man killed his friend for constantly complaining about his drinking habit to his wife and mother. The incident took place at Ramoshi Galli in Hadapsar on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Amol Mane (39), while the accused have been identified as Vaibhav Ganesh Labde (31) and Dyaneshwar Dattu (27). 

Angered by Mane's interference, the two accused planned to kill him. They both went to Mane's residence and hit him with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death.
Angered by Mane’s interference, the two accused planned to kill him. They both went to Mane’s residence and hit him with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said the accused and the deceased were good friends, however, the deceased Mane complained to Labde’s wife and mother about his drinking habit. Angered by Mane’s interference, the two accused planned to kill him. They both went to Mane’s residence and hit him with an iron rod on his head, leading to his death.  

During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime. A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under BNS section 103 (1). 

