Man kills friend suspecting affair with wife

A man killed his friend suspecting that he has an affair with his wife, said police. Police began probe after receiving an alert about an unknown body in Thergaon area.

The incident was reported at Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. With the arrest of the accused Balu Vitthal Savale, 32, from Beed, the Wakad police claim to have solved the case in 12 hours.

According to the police, Balu and the deceased Ali Ansari were friends and worked as painters.

Sachin Chavan, sub-inspector, said, “As friends, the duo used to visit each other’s residence. Suspecting Ali of having an affair with his wife, the accused killed his friend by hitting his head with paver block.”

Police began probe after receiving an alert about an unknown body in Thergaon area. After technical and CCTV footage analysis, police confirmed the role of Balu in the murder case. After the accused’s wife told police that he was not at their Rahatani home but left for hometown, the police arrested Balu from Beed. Wakad police station has files a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.