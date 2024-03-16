Man kills wife, daughter after monetary dispute; surrenders before Pune police

A 45-year-old man from Katraj area killed his wife and daughter and surrendered to police on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, said police. The accused has been identified as Ajay Tilewale, a resident of Lake Vista Society in Datta Nagar, Ambegaon, who works at a private company. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Ajay Tilewale, a resident of Lake Vista Society in Datta Nagar, Ambegaon, who works at a private company.

The accused Tilewale, allegedly killed his wife Shweta (36), and daughter, Shiroli (16), likely due to family dispute. Husband-wife duo used to fight on petty issues on several occasions, said officials.

Since last few days there was tension between the couple over financial issues.

On Friday late night , a heated exchange reportedly ensued between the couple, escalating to a violent confrontation.

Police said that the accused Ajay, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife with a knife when she was sleeping , inflicting fatal wounds by slitting her wrist.

Later, he brutally killed his daughter by using the same weapon and later suffocated her with a pillow.

On Saturday morning, accused Tilewale reached Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station and informed them about incident.

Responding to it, a team of police rushed to the spot and found two bodies in his flat and arrested the accused.

Dashrath Patil, senior police inspector, said, “Double murder was fall out of family disputes between husband and wife. After the murder, accused approached police and confessed the crime.’’

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station against the accused under relevant sections.