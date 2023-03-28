Man murdered for demanding borrowed money

Pune: A man from Bhor area of the district was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend on March 10 when he demanded ₹5 lakh he had lent the latter a few months ago. When the victim sought his money back, the accused hatched a plan to kill him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Akshay Holkar (30) and his friend Sameer Shaikh (43), were arrested for the murder of Dattatray Pillane from the former had borrowed money.

Bhor police found a decomposed body at Varandha Ghat on March 17. They identified it based on Pillane’s missing complaint registered at Sinhagad police station.

The deceased’s father told the police that Holkar had called Pillane for a meeting on March 10 before his disappearance. Holkar’s movements were tracked and later he confessed to borrowing ₹5 lakh from Pillane.

When the victim sought his money back, Holkar hatched a plan to kill him. The accused called Pillane and, along with Shaikh, attacked him with knife and hammer. The duo burned Pillane’s clothes and disposed of his body at Varvand village.