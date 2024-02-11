 Man robbed at gunpoint in Pune; two held - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Man robbed at gunpoint in Pune; two held

Man robbed at gunpoint in Pune; two held

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 10:10 PM IST

A 18-year-old youth was attacked and robbed at gunpoint at Sadguru Nagar area of Bhosari on Thursday, said officials.

The accused have been identified as Pirapaa alias Sachin Yere(19) and Tejas Dongare (19) from Bhosari who were arrested and search of Vijay Chavan and Nilya Salave is underway.

According to police, on Thursday at around 11pm, the complainant Sirajul Nadaf (18) was on his way home. At that time he was intercepted by a group of accused and they threatened him if he wanted to be alive in this area , he had to pay them protection money.

Nadaf in his complaint mentioned that, when he refused to pay them at that time, the accused beat him up.

One the accused Yere put a firearm on his head and extorted 500 from his pocket.

A case has been registered at Bhosari police station under sections of 394, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 3(25) of the Arms act and under other relevant sections.

