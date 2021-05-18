Home / Cities / Pune News / Man robbed under pretence of road rage
pune news

Man robbed under pretence of road rage

A 46-year-old man from Baramati was robbed of 13
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:25 PM IST

A 46-year-old man from Baramati was robbed of 13.5 lakh cash by people who distracted him with a false accusation of having damaged their vehicle in Wagholi area of Pune on April 30.

The crime was committed around 7:30am on April 30 in Ubalenagar area of Wagholi in Pune.

The two men came near the man’s moving car in front of a steel shop and overtook him before crossing his path and stopping the car in front of his, according to the complainant.

The two then started accusing the complainant of causing damage to their vehicle. The complainant was arguing with two of them over who caused the damage when their accomplice came and nicked a yellow bag which contained 13, 50, 00 in cash, according to the complainant.

Police sub inspector Suraj Gore of Lonikand police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Lonikand police station.

