Man who issued death threat to Women Commission head held

PUNE The Sinhagad police on Wednesday arrested a person for making a death threat and abusive phone call to Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar. She recieved the call on Monday

The accused has been identified as Bhausaheb Shinde and hails from Newasa taluka of the district. The accused claims to be mentally unstable, said police. He was arrested from Ahmednagar. He was initially taken into custody by Ahmednagar taluka police from Chinchodi Patil on Tuesday. Shinde was handed over to Pune police who arrested him on June 1 , said Rajendra Sanap, assistant police inspector, taluka police station.

The accused, during his police custody, made a bizarre claim in a recorded public video. Shinde claimed that his rivals obtained control over his mind and that of his wife through satellite and that he has not been arrested but given police security. He further claimed that he has been individually targeted by radiation from satellite technology. He said that he had sent a complaint regarding satellite induced brain control technology over him and his wife but no action was taken.Hence, he took the step of issuing s threat to Chakankar, Shinde confessed before the police.

Assistant police inspector (API) Pratibha Dhotre Tandale , the investigation officer in the case said, “We have arrested the accused on June 1 and he was produced before the court which remanded him to magisterial custody for 15 days.”