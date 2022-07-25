Manache Ganpati mandals inspect Metro overhead line, Tulshibaug mandal to make folding rath this year
After the state chief minister Eknath Shinde eased all restrictions for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival, city-based Ganpati mandals are gearing up to celebrate the festival with pomp and fervour after a gap of two years and are planning grand processions.
One of the major hurdles for the five Manache Ganpati mandals this year is the Pune Metro overhead line above Lakdi pul bridge. In order to inspect the height above the bridge and make necessary changes in their immersion procession raths, a joint inspection was conducted by all the Manache Ganpati mandals on Saturday along with traffic police and Metro officials.
However, the Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal will be making a folding rath for the first time.
“On Saturday we did a joint inspection of the Lakdi pul. This is an important bridge for all the Manache Ganpati mandals as our processions cross the bridge. In this inspection it was found that the total height of the overhead Metro is 21 feet and it would affect our procession rath. The height of our Ganpati statue itself is 18 feet and the entire rath height goes up to 25 to 30 feet. So, this year, for the first time we have decided to make a folding decorated rath which will easily pass through the bridge,” said Nitin Pandit, secretary of Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal.
Talking about the inspection, Sunil Mane senior police inspector of Vishrambaug police station said, “We checked the height of the Metro overhead line on Saturday and accordingly, necessary changes will be made by mandals in their procession raths. As the festival is happening after two years, and due to new infrastructural changes, this pre-inspection was carried out which was useful for all of us.”
Every year, on the first and last day of the Ganpati festival, huge processions are organised by these mandals. It is a tradition for the five Manache Ganpati mandals to line up from Laxmi road on the last day.
Normal rainfall in store for Pune district from July 29 to August 4: IMD
The India Meteorological Department said rainfall from July 29 to August 4 will be normal for Central Maharashtra which includes Pune district. Rainfall in Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha may be below normal, said officials. Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that the extended range forecast for July 29 to August 4, shows that rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada is likely to be near normal.
Police counsel students, parents following a spate of crude bomb attacks in Prayagraj
Not criminals but students of high school and post-graduate courses have emerged as accused in a series of crude bomb attacks and explosions that have shaken the city for several months, according to the police. During the last month, police have arrested 25 students, including six minors studying in high school, intermediate, graduate, post-graduate, LLB courses and even some preparing for competitive examinations for allegedly being involved in crude bomb blasts across the city.
Peshwa-era Katraj lake drowns in filth and garbage
The Peshwa-era Katraj lake is showing dismal signs of desolation due to lack of regular maintenance and upkeep by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Currently, a large number of plastic bottles are seen floating on the lake waters along with thick sewage waste with no cleaning in sight. The drainage department has been assigned the task of regular upkeep and cleaning but they were least bothered to look into the civic grievances, local residents alleged.
Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth ₹12 lakh.
Pune police arrest 2 bike lifters, 6 KTM motorcycles recovered
A probe into the theft of mobile phones in Chakan area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad has helped the police arrest a man who was allegedly on a vehicle theft spree. According to officials, Kanipnath Balaji Dhakane registered a case of mobile theft from his residence. During investigation, police found that three similar cases have been reported in residential complex Police said that the accused were using KTM motorcycles for stealing phones.
