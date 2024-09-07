Manache Ganpati mandals set to welcome Bappa with fervour 

Amid much devotion and fervour, the 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on Saturday, September 7 and Punekars are all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa with a Pratishthapana puja across households and Ganesh mandals. At Pune’s five Maanache Ganpati mandals including Kasba Ganpati mandal, Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal, Guruji Talim mandal, Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal, and Kesariwada Ganeshotsav mandal, preparations are in full swing. A procession of the Kesari Ganpati will be taken out in a palanquin as per custom. Shriram Dhol tasha pathak will be part of the procession. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

While the first Maanacha Ganpati - Kasba Ganpati mandal – will perform the Pratishthapana puja at 11:37 am on Saturday at the hands of Shri Kad Siddheshwar Maharaj of Kanheri Mutt, Kolhapur. The idol of Ganpati will be seated in a silver palanquin.

It is the 132nd year of the second Maanacha Ganpati – Sri Tambadi Jogeshwari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The procession will begin at Narayan Peth at 10 am, and at 12.11 pm the Ganpati idol will arrive at the pandal and the Pratishthapana puja will be performed by Swami Govinddev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer of Shriram Janmabhoomi Trust, Ayodhya.

The Ganpati procession of the third Maanacha Ganpati - Guruji Talim Mandal – will proceed to Utsav mandap via Guruji Talim, Ganpati Chowk, Appa Balwant Chowk and Belbagh Chowk. Jayant Nagarkar’s Nagaravadan, Ashwaraj Brass Band, Guruji Pratishthan Dhol Tasha pathak, Rudrang Dhol Tasha pathak, Avartan Dhol Tasha pathak will participate in the procession.

The fourth Maanache Ganpati - Tulshibaug Ganpati mandal – will leave from Ram Mandir inside the Tulshibaug market in a palanquin at 10 am. The procession will pass through Babu Genu Chowk, Jilbya Maruti Chowk, Shanipar Chowk and Ganpati Chowk to Utsav mandap. Lonkar Bandhu’s Nagara, Shivagarjana and Vighnaharta Dhol Tasha Pathaks will participate in the procession. At 12:30 in the afternoon, Bappa will be installed in the Utsav Mandap.

Whereas the fifth Maanache Ganpati - Kesariwada Ganeshotsav mandal -installation procession will leave from Ramanbaug Chowk at 09.30 am. A procession will be taken out in a palanquin as per custom. Shriram Dhol tasha pathak will be part of the procession.