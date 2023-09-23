Mandai area records highest noise pollution on first day of Ganesh festival

Pune The noise level monitoring exercise was carried out at 18 different locations throughout the city, with all places recording noise levels above the standard limit. (HT PHOTO)

The latest noise pollution record by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) revealed that the Mahatma Phule Mandai area recorded the highest noise pollution on the first day of the Ganesh festival. According to data, the noise level recorded around Mandai, which falls under the residential zone, is 97.3 decibels, which is far higher than the standard limit of 55 decibels during the day.

The MPCB initiated a five-day noise level monitoring exercise as part of its normal practice during the Ganesh Festival. The first reading took place on September 19, the first day of the festival. The noise level monitoring exercise was carried out at 18 different locations throughout the city, with all places recording noise levels above the standard limit.

Nitin Shinde, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune said, “The pollution control board has set a standard limit for noise. However, the limit was crossed on the very first day of the festival. The board urges all Ganesh Mandals to adhere to noise restriction standards so that other residents do not suffer as a result of noise pollution.”

On September 25 and 28, the board will again record the noise limit at the same 18 places throughout the city.