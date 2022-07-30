Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU

The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams.

As per the information given by SPPU, combined passing has been decided only for the academic year 2021-22 as a special matter against the backdrop of Covid. It has been approved to declare results of this year’s exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately. However, the university has clarified that if students are absent from any of the applicable exams, the decision will not apply to such students. The circular has been uploaded on the university website.

“We are glad that after protests and demands, SPPU has issued a circular in this regard that will benefit many students,” said Amir Shaikh, Maharashtra president, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).