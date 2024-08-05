Manohar Sanap suspended by MES Society  

Modern Education Society’s Wadia College Professor Manohar Sanap, who was in the running to be the new SPPU registrar, has been suspended on Friday, August 2, 2024. The institute confirmed his suspension till an internal inquiry was conducted. This news, however, has given a different dimension to the appointment of the registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). This news, however, has given a different dimension to the appointment of the registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). (HT PHOTO)

Ashok S. Chandak, authorised trustee of Modern Education Society, Pune addressing to Dr Vrishali Randhir principal, Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Pune stated, “This is to bring to your kind notice that Prof Dr Manohar Sanap working as a professor in the commerce department at MES’s Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Pune has been suspended from service wef today ie August 2, 2024. The Management has initiated a departmental inquiry against him and is kept under suspension till the time the inquiry is pending. You are therefore requested to make the necessary entry in the attendance muster and all other necessary records and do the needful and take all the necessary steps in this respect.”

For the past few days, there has been a buzz around the post of registrar of SPPU as student organisations said that a controversial person should not be selected for the post of registrar. Two days ago, the SPPU administration constituted a committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge to investigate the complaints received regarding the post of registrar.

“Manohar Sanap, whose name was in the running to be SPPU registrar has been suspended by the Modern Education Society. SPPU administration should disclose whether such a suspended person will be appointed as the university registrar,” said Kalpesh Yadav, joint secretary, Yuva Sena organisation.