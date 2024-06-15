Manpower crunch affects Forest Dept’s plantation target 

Manpower shortage has adversely affected the tree plantation drive in forest areas this year. The department this year will be carrying out the annual plantation activity on 79 hectares of land in 12 forest ranges, which is the lowest plantation in the last 10 years, said a senior forest officer from the Pune Forest department. For this, the forest department requires workers on a daily wage basis for plantation activity. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Every year, the forest department undertakes a tree plantation drive in its forest area. The work for the same starts in January as it requires pit digging and other pre-plantation work. For this, the forest department requires workers on a daily wage basis for plantation activity. As per the current scheme, the wages finalised for said work are ₹460 per day. However, the workers are now demanding higher pay.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking about this, Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune Forest Division, said, “Due to the wages issue, we were unable to get workers for the plantation work. As per the norms, the workers should be recruited within an area of one kilometre from the plantation site. Hence, we could not import workers from outside. The local workers are demanding a higher daily amount at around ₹800 to ₹1000, but currently, the department does not have the provision for the same. Hence the manpower shortage has impacted the orientation drive this year.”

Every year, the department targets to cover around 1000 ha. of area for plantation. Although this target could not be achieved, plantations are higher than they were this year. The staff shortage has affected forest areas at Wadgaon Maval, Paud, Bhamburda, and other ranges around Pune.