Maratha quota row: Traffic disrupted on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Traffic movement was affected on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Navale Bridge for about two and a half hours on Tuesday afternoon after pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched tyres and blocked the road. Protesters blocked Pune-Bengalurr Highway near Nawale bridge in Narhe, causing huge traffic congestion on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Later, on request by police authorities, agitators left the highway and allowed vehicular movement.

“Traffic on both sides of the highway has started moving. Talks are on with agitators for the remaining lanes,” said Suhail Sharma, deputy commissioner of police.

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests in different parts of the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The Muslim community protested at Kondhwa in support of reservation for Marathas.

Former corporator Gafur Pathan, who was part of the agitation, said, “The state government is not considering the demands of Marathas despite the hunger strike by Manoj Jarange Patil.”

Social organisation Matang Ekta Andolan has extended support to pro-Maratha quota protestors. Its state-level committee led by former legislator Ramesh Bagwe approved the resolution to support reservation for Marathas.

Many leaders took part in the chain hunger strike organised by Congress leader Balasaheb Dhabekar near Modi Ganpati.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil sat on an indefinite hunger strike.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!