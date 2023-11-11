Marathi Language University to start from June next year

The Marathi Language University which has been planned at Ridhapur city, Amravati district, will commence from next academic year (June), informed Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister. A proposal regarding the university will be approved in the forthcoming winter session of the state assembly, said Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“A proposal regarding the same will be approved in the forthcoming winter session of the state assembly,” he said.

The committee constituted for the establishment of the university presented a report on Friday. The chairman of the committee Prof Sadanand More, member principal Dilip Dhondge, principal secretary of higher and technical education department Vikas Chandra Rastogi and director of higher education Shailesh Devolankar and others were present on the occasion.

“There was a demand for starting a Marathi language university for many years. Considering the importance of this demand, the state government constituted a committee in July 2023. The committee has submitted the report in two months. The report will be presented in the cabinet meeting and the draft committee should be converted into an advisory committee of the Marathi language university,” said Prof More.

“The committee will continue to cooperate for the establishment of the Marathi Language University. Ridhapur has also been a centre for the production of books in Marathi language along with the writing of Leela Charitra. While Marathi language will be preserved and promoted through the university,” said Prof More.

While giving the details of the committee work done and its report submitted to the state education department, More said, “The committee conducted a detailed study on comparative information on the qualitative difference for the promotion of Marathi language due to establishment of the university while Marathi language department is functioning in conventional universities in the state.”

“In the future, it will suggest recommendations to the government regarding the necessary aspects and mechanisms for teaching courses like engineering and medicine in Marathi by examining the possibility of making strategic decisions to provide options for providing higher education through the mother tongue,” he said.

“There was a focus on measures for the conservation of all the dialects of Marathi through the Marathi Language University while preparing its study report. Also, by studying the performance of universities established for other languages in the state, it has suggested necessary steps for a Marathi language university and solutions to the problems faced,” added More.

