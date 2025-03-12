Mass pig deaths: One month on, PMC awaits police action against owners

Pune: While the unexplained death of over 50 pigs in Kothrud area between February 6 and March 3 has raised serious health concerns, the police are yet to take action against the reported owners of the dead animals despite Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) writing to the authorities, said officials. Police yet to take action against the reported owners of over 50 pigs who died in Kothrud area between February 6 and March 3 this year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to civic officials, 41 stray pigs were reportedly found dead in Bharatnagar—Bhimale Tower Nullah locality near the Kothrud Garbage Depot prompting PMC to write to the Kothrud police to file a first information report (FIR) against its owners. Later, more pigs were found dead in the area. However, officials still await police action.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “Autopsy was performed initially on three deceased pigs. Samples of one dead pig had jaundice and another tested positive for carbonic poisoning. Samples of all dead pigs tested negative for infection of African swine fever, swine flu, and Japanese encephalitis. Besides, samples of five live pigs from these areas have been sent to laboratory.”

The Kothrud ward office on February 14 wrote to the Kothrud Police Station about multiple pig deaths reported in ward number 10, 11, 12, and newly included villages under the Kothrud-Bavdhan Regional Office. The letter included post-mortem report from the Animal Support Department, which highlighted the cause of death and potential health risks.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC, “To prevent risks to public health and safety, the police were requested to register an FIR against the pig owners under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (NSS). However, there have been no development.”

Sandip Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said, “We have requested sanitary inspector to provide us information about lab test reports, pig population in the area, details of its owners. The FIR will be filed as per PMC’s request once we get the requisite details.”