Maternal deaths drop in Pune, but postnatal care gaps worry PMC

Pune: Maternal deaths in Pune have declined steadily over the past three years, but gaps in early diagnosis, referrals and postnatal care continue to raise concern, according to a recent audit by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Mother holding tiny foot of newborn baby (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Data from the civic body show that maternal deaths fell from 79 in 2023–24 (April–March) to 67 in 2024–25, and further to 45 in 2025–26. The maternal mortality rate also dropped from 122 to 77 over the same period, officials said.

However, the audit flags a worrying trend: a majority of deaths are occurring after childbirth. In 2025–26, 34 of the 45 maternal deaths were reported in the postnatal phase, indicating gaps in monitoring and care after delivery.

Officials said most deaths occurred in institutional settings, including government and private hospitals, with women in the 20–30 age group accounting for the highest share.

Medical causes such as pregnancy-induced hypertension, cardiac complications, infections and haemorrhage remain the leading contributors. At the same time, systemic issues — delayed identification of high-risk pregnancies, referral delays from peripheral facilities, and shortages of blood and specialists — continue to affect outcomes.

“While the decline in maternal deaths is encouraging, the data clearly shows that timely identification of high-risk pregnancies and faster referrals remain critical gaps,” a senior PMC health official requesting anonymity said. “Strengthening primary care and emergency response systems is the need of the hour.”

“To address these issues, PMC has outlined a multi-pronged strategy, including early registration of pregnancies, tracking of high-risk cases, strengthening First Referral Units (FRUs), expanding blood storage facilities, and improving training for healthcare workers,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief.

Dighe added that a significant number of patients are referred to city hospitals from outside PMC limits due to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. “In several cases, the exact cause of death remains unclear due to underlying health conditions. We are also focusing on non-preventable causes of maternal deaths,” he said.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, the decline in maternal deaths is a positive sign, but the numbers still highlight serious gaps in the system. “Many of these deaths are preventable with timely identification of high-risk pregnancies, quick referrals, and access to blood and specialist doctors. The focus should also be to ensure quality and continuity of care before and after childbirth,” he said.

Maternal deaths in PMC

April 2023–March 2024: 79 (Mortality rate 122)

April 2024–March 2025: 67 (Mortality rate 106)

April 2025–March 2026: 45 (Mortality rate 77)

Total deaths over three years: 191

Average mortality rate: 102

(Source: PMC health dept)