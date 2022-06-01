Maximum complaints raised are against SPPU: Samant
Pune: “State universities should not interfere in the administrative and academic decisions taken by autonomous colleges. While some colleges are getting cooperation from the varsity of their region, many complain of being left out. A conference has been called of vice-chancellors (V-C) of 13 state universities and educational institution heads to discuss these issues,” said Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, to the media on Tuesday.
“Norms imposed by universities on autonomous institutions are wrong. Maximum complaints and issues raised by institutions are related to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and we need to find reasons and agree to a solution,” Samant said.
On Bombay High Court’s (HC) directions to have uniformity in conducting exams in all state universities, Samant said, “It’s always a policy of the state government to have uniformity in the format of exams in all universities and this was discussed in the meeting with V-Cs last week. All V-Cs agreed to conduct offline exams for the next semester. A meeting will be held on Wednesday by the state director of higher education Dhanraj Mane as it has been observed that some universities are conducting exams in offline MCQ method and some are going back to the traditional offline mode. The high court’s statement will be discussed at the meet and instructions will be given to all state university V-Cs.”
