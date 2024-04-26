MCC violation: Clean chit for Mahayuti leaders Ajit Pawar, C Patil, Mangesh Chavan

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Chandrakantdada Patil and Mangesh Chavan were absolved of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation charges levelled against them, returning officer of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency said in his report. Ajit Pawar had made the statements at a poll rally at Indapur in Baramati constituency for which the complaint was made. (@AjitPawarSpeaks | Official X account)

There was no prima facie evidence of both Pawar and Patil violating the MCC through “funds for votes” and “treasury” remarks, the poll body official said.

The election officials have also dropped charges of MCC violation against BJP MLA Chavan of Chalisgaon.

“There was no prima facie evidence found against the three leaders,” said district election officer Suhas Diwase on Friday.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) had filed a complaint against Pawar, Patil and Chavan with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging the violation of the MCC and the Representation of the People Act.

According to Diwase, the Baramati returning officer in her report had stated that there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the case.

Diwase said, “The report has been submitted to the Chief Election Officer two days ago.”

At a poll rally at Indapur in Baramati constituency, Pawar, who holds finance portfolio, had said, “As far as funds are concerned, we will cooperate to give you as much as you want, but at the same time, the EVM button needs to be pressed in abundance. If the EVM button is pressed in abundance, I will also feel good allocating funds, or else, I will have to restrict myself.”

Kavita Dwivedi, returning officer of Baramati, said they launched a probe after receiving complaints in Pawar and Patil’s case, adding that they found no violation of code of conduct.

Dwivedi confirmed that she has submitted a report to the chief election officer stating that she had gone through the video of Pawar’s speech and there was no MCC violation.

The remarks in the video do not mention the name of a particular candidate for whom votes have been sought. He is heard saying that press the buttons of our machine so that he can allocate the funds. Here the word machine is universal, and he is not talking about a particular candidate or his candidate or party,” said Dwivedi.

In Patil’s case, the video was taken off social media.

“We have also disposed off Chandrakan Patil’s case after since there was nothing to point towards Model Code of Conduct,” said Dwivedi.

Patil while campaigning for Sunetra Pawar in Purandar on April 11 allegedly said, “Don’t forget Ajit Pawar is the state finance minister. Being the minister, Ajit Pawar has the key of the vault and chief minister Shinde who is a Mahayuti leader has the vault. People should remember that the vault and key both belong to us and we will fulfil our commitments towards the voters.”

Chavan while campaigning for the Mahayuti candidate, Smita Wagh, contesting from the Jalgaon Lok Sabha (LS) seat, on April 16 had said, “The vault is with us, and the voter should vote for us, and we

While the NCP is a part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) belongs to the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are the other constituents of MVA.