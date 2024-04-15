Who is the real Pawar? Ajit’s siblings back Supriya

Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s brother, says he and his brother are together and assures that nothing can come between them. He was even present when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. But, in this election, Shrinivas Pawar has chosen to campaign for his uncle Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, at Baramati, along with five of the Pawar clan including his sister. Speaking for all of them, Shrinivas Pawar told Hindustan Times that it was their uncle, Sharad Pawar, who made them what they were, and their first loyalty was to him. Supriya Sule campaigning at Baramati on Sunday

Shrinivas Pawar said that he was 14 years old when his father passed away. Ajit Pawar was barely 18 then. “When Ajit was studying in Mumbai and staying at Sharad Pawar’s house, he was closest to kaki, Pratibha Sharad Pawar, amongst us. She took care of Ajit,” recalls an emotional Shrinivas, adding he was upset that Ajit fielded his wife against the daughter of “saheb”. Three members of the Pawar family who are supporting Supriya told Hindustan Times that, at the end of the day, it was Sharad Pawar that they needed to support while acknowledging that Ajit exercised much control at the grassroots level in Baramati.

Shrinivas Pawar, who is camping in Baramati along with his wife and son, said the going was tough as Ajit Pawar controlled most cooperatives, but Supriya’s symbol – a man blowing the tutari, an Indian bugle – has now reached the people. Shrinivas Pawar met Ajit Pawar last on March 18 when their mother celebrated her 86th birthday at Baramati, but did not speak politics. “I feel no family member must contest against each other. For MLA election, Ajit is there and for MP, Supriya,” he said.

Shrinivas Pawar said that he was shocked to hear that his sister-in-law would contest against his cousin, but said that Pawar sr had anticipated it long back. “The campaign for Supriya began on a slow note initially as most office-bearers such as of milk cooperatives, sugar factories, banks and market committees are appointees of Ajit Pawar and were scared of coming out in Supriya’s support. Now things have picked up for us,” revealed Shrinivas.

Shrinivas has campaigned for every Pawar who has contested but this time thrown his lot with Supriya. “I always supported him as elder brother. I thought someone else would be fielded against Supriya. I was upset with Ajit Pawar when he decided to field Sunetra. I called him and asked him to stop it as Sharad Pawar saheb is the senior-most in the family. He has done so much for us. I didn’t like the idea of going against saheb at his age,” he said. He recalled campaigning for Ajit Pawar in 1995 on a cycle when TN Seshan, then chief election commissioner, made things difficult under the model code of conduct.

Shrinivas Pawar says Baramati’s common folk are with Sharad Pawar. He said it was the BJP’s agenda to bring down Sharad Pawar and Ajit was playing along. “Ajit has his own problems with Delhi and certain agencies and everyone knows it,” he said.

Shrinivas Pawar said that the veteran Pawar is calm and collected even as he prepares for battle. “We thought Ajit Pawar will change his mind on the last day as he respects Pawar saheb. But Pawar saheb saw this coming,” said Shrinivas.

Rajendra Appasaheb Pawar, a cousin of Ajit Pawar, said, “I am connected with people because of agriculture. My wife Sunanda is connected because of her work among women’s savings groups and education in Indapur, Daund and Purandar areas. The six of us decided to stand by Pawar saheb. I have seen only Jay Ajit Pawar and Yash Patil (nephew of Ajit Pawar and son of his sister, Neeta Patil) in the campaign of Sunetra Pawar.’’

Rajendra Pawar said that he must support Sharad Pawar as he would not be able to forgive himself otherwise. He too said that people who got positions in various cooperatives are with Ajit Pawar, but common people are with Sharad Pawar saheb. “These office-bearers of cooperatives can influence a lot of people and we don’t know what they will do in the last eight days. Many young people are with Ajit Pawar because they like someone who agitates,” he said.

“Supriya has fewer workers and many of them are inexperienced. But the common people will help us. People are annoyed with Ajit Pawar for what he did to his uncle,” said another family member.