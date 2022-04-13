MCOCA accused killed by rival gang in Pune
Sunny alias Girish Hiwale (24), who was out of Yerawada Central Jail on parole was shot to death by rival gang members near his house in Kale Padal, Wanowrie on Tuesday.
Hiwale, who was also accused in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and his friend Parvez alias Sohail Hyderali Inamdar (20), a resident of Adarshnagar were talking with five to six others near Mhasoba Mandir in Kale Padal when they were accosted by six to seven members of the rival gang who were armed with choppers, knives, rods and sticks.
According to the first information report (FIR), the incident took place between 9 pm and 9.15 pm.
Hiwale sustained sharp injuries on his head and stomach and died while being taken to the hospital while Inamdar has been admitted to a private clinic where his condition is said to be critical.
The FIR was lodged by Hiwale’s mother Sadhana (50) against 20 persons.
The police have invoked Sections 302, 307, 323, 506 (2),143,144, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Police Act 37 (1) 35 and Arms Act.
Savlaram Salgaonkar, police inspector (crime), said, “Hiwale had a criminal record and was murdered by his rival over previous enmity. A team has been formed to nab the accused. One more person has been injured and his condition is critical.”
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
-
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
-
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics