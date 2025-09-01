Medical student dies as scooter crashes into divider

PUNE: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old medical student in Baramati late on Saturday night. The deceased, Sharyu Sanjay More, was returning to her college hostel on her scooter when she lost control of the vehicle on a speed breaker and rammed into a divider. As a result, she suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Her pillion-rider friend escaped with minor injuries. As a result, she suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Her pillion-rider friend escaped with minor injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim was a third-year MBBS student of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College, Baramati. She was also a national-level shooter.

According to Baramati City police, the accident occurred near Urja Bhavan on Bhigwan Road. “The deceased lost control of the scooter while passing over a speed breaker, causing the vehicle to skid and collide with a divider. In the accident, More died while her friend was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital,” said Vilas Nale, inspector at Baramati City Police Station, adding that More was not wearing a helmet.

Baramati city police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.