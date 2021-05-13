Medical waste dumped at Taljai Pathar in Pune

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a complaint regarding heaps of medical waste dumped in Taljai Pathar area. The civic administration has issued notices to some hospitals in the neighbourhood for the illegal activity.

According to Vishal Shinde, city unit president of Janadhikar Sena, he had intercepted a PMC truck dumping medical waste around 3 am. The driver and mukadam incharge gave him evasive answers about the waste being thrown in the open in violation of Covid protocols. Shinde later lodged a complaint with the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station seeking an FIR against the civic staff.

According to the complaint, dogs and pigs are seen scavenging the medical waste and later seen frequenting nearby residential areas.

Following the complaint made to PMC deputy commissioner Ajit Deshmukh, the civic administration claimed to have issued notices to some nearby hospitals. Shinde claimed that medical and other waste are dumped by PMC trucks in the areas during night time.

Shinde said, “While PMC is spending money on Covid treatment, it is unable to check illegal dumping of medical waste.”

PMC senior health inspector Mangaldas Mane said, “Why the PMC vehicle of Kondhwa-Yeolewadi regional ward office went to Taljai Pathar is being probed. A show cause notice has been issued in this regard.”