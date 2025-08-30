Member of Baba Sheikh gang arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a breakthrough during the ongoing Ganesh festival, the crime branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested an active member of the notorious Baba Sheikh gang. The accused – identified as Pavan Devendra Baneti, 24, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi slum, Pimple Gurav, Sangvi – was taken into custody on Thursday. The accused – identified as Pavan Devendra Baneti, 24, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi slum, Pimple Gurav, Sangvi – was taken into custody on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey initiated strict action against the accused under the arms drive on August 13 ahead of the Ganesh festival. Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch unit number 4 received a tipoff that a man carrying firearms was about to visit Pimple Nilakh. Acting on the tipoff, a team of the crime branch laid a trap and arrested Baneti, who was found in possession of two country-made pistols and live rounds at the time of arrest.

Baneti’s capture is part of the police’s intensified crackdown on criminal gangs during the festive season to ensure public safety and law and order. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized weapons and find the extent of Baneti’s involvement in the gang’s activities.