Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places.
The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. The meeting was set up to ensure that the mosque management has necessary permission in place from the district magistrate’s office for playing the Azan.
As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
The SC’s June 2005 order had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except in cases of public emergencies) in July 2005, citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those resident who live in such areas.
Educationist PA Inamdar who presided over the meet said, “Those mosques whose permissions have expired, will be renewed. Mosque mutawallis (administrator)will be provided legal support. In case temple trustees want to hold meetings on this issue, they too can come and conduct their meetings and will be guided for the same. No law permits for removal of loudspeakers from any religious place.”
Inamdar explained that the community elders have already discussed about lowering the loudspeaker decibels with the mosque management. “Azan is given five times a day and lasts for two-three minutes. The SC order over the issue is final and has to be followed in its letter and spirit ,” added Inamdar.
Maulana Mohammad Hasan from Shaheen Academy said, “There is a provision in the religion that the three-minute time of Azan delivery can be reduced by half. We also offer to train all the muezzins (a man who calls Muslims to prayer) in this specific skill ,” he said.
The issue of Azan given on loudspeakers has been gaining traction ever since MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers at mosques by May 3.
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
Central devolutions to Bihar in FY 2021-22 up by 52%
Central devolutions to Bihar during the last financial year (FY 2021-22) jumped by a whopping 52.60 per cent as compared to FY 2020-21 while the state's internal tax revenue collection has been close to the set target, officials in the finance department said. In FY 2020-21, central devolutions to Bihar was only ₹59,861.41 crore. On internal revenue collection from tax and non-tax sources, Bihar's performance has been relatively good as compared to FY 2020-21.
Few takers for MBBS seats at Patna’s AIIMS
The AIIMS-Patna, with six unfilled MBBS seats, is second only to Tamil Nadu's AIIMS-Madurai in having a higher percentage of vacant undergraduate seats among the 19 new AIIMS in India, said government officials. Altogether 14 of the 19 new AIIMS have MBBS seats vacant for the 2021-22 academic session. Of them, three vacancies each exist at Jharkhand's AIIMS-Deoghar and Telangana's AIIMS-Bibi Nagar; two each at Assam's AIIMS-Guwahati, Gujarat's AIIMS-Rajkot, AIIMS-Jammu and Punjab's AIIMS-Bathinda.
Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
Precautionary Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi government.
