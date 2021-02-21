Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD

After the city witnessed light rains in the last two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that any further drop in minimum temperature is unlikely.

The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department.

Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. It was 4.1 degree Celsius below normal, that is the expected day temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature on Saturday was at 11.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree cooler than expected. The expected temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that there are two western disturbances in the northern part of the country.

“However, there is also very strong easterly wind which is preventing any penetration of colder winds in Maharashtra. Hence the temperature is not likely to drop any further,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department has forecast that day temperature in the city will be around 31 degrees Celsius till February 26. During the same time, the night temperature can drop as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

Kashyapi also added that the weather in the state and Pune city will continue to remain dry in the coming days.

“There were various weather systems present due to which the city and parts of the state experienced rainfall in the last few days. Now the weather is likely to remain dry till February 24,” added Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Saturday was 34.7 degree Celsius at Santacruz in Mumbai. While the lowest minimum temperature reported was at 8.8 degrees Celsius at Osmanabad.

In the last two days, only traces of rainfall was reported in Pune city.

The last known record for rainfall in February was at 29.5-millimetre rainfall in February of 1984 as per the IMD.