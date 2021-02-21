IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD

The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST

After the city witnessed light rains in the last two days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that any further drop in minimum temperature is unlikely.

The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department.

Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. It was 4.1 degree Celsius below normal, that is the expected day temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature on Saturday was at 11.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree cooler than expected. The expected temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that there are two western disturbances in the northern part of the country.

“However, there is also very strong easterly wind which is preventing any penetration of colder winds in Maharashtra. Hence the temperature is not likely to drop any further,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department has forecast that day temperature in the city will be around 31 degrees Celsius till February 26. During the same time, the night temperature can drop as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

Kashyapi also added that the weather in the state and Pune city will continue to remain dry in the coming days.

“There were various weather systems present due to which the city and parts of the state experienced rainfall in the last few days. Now the weather is likely to remain dry till February 24,” added Kashyapi.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Saturday was 34.7 degree Celsius at Santacruz in Mumbai. While the lowest minimum temperature reported was at 8.8 degrees Celsius at Osmanabad.

In the last two days, only traces of rainfall was reported in Pune city.

The last known record for rainfall in February was at 29.5-millimetre rainfall in February of 1984 as per the IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Munot tested positive for the virus on July 28, 2020. A gap of 14 days is mandatory for any patient to donate plasma a second time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:20 PM IST
This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Pune district has not been receiving water from Mulshi dam, although the dam is located within the district limits. The water is currently utilised to generate hydroelectricity for Mumbai city by Tata Power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The Pune police issued a statement that Gajanan Marne (55), the man recently booked in multiple cases for participating in a rally for his release from Taloja Jail, is evading arrest in the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Pune police have released sensitive data of DSK investors with the intention of awareness about registration in the list of beneficiaries on police record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of 8.4 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
An Indian Army veteran was duped of 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

National Mountain Bike Championship: Soman celebrates captaincy debut with two golds

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Captaining the Maharashtra side for the first time, cyclist Pranita Soman clinched two gold medals on the second day of the 17th senior, junior and sub-junior National Mountain Bike Championship, Gadag, Karnataka on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gutkha worth 19.5 lakh seized by Pune police

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Two people were remanded to police custody by a local court on Saturday and gutkha worth 19,58,488 was seized by Pune police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: “My favourite theatre guru asked me to sing in his class!”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:09 PM IST
While I was designing the structure of a workshop I was supposed to conduct, I realised that most of the things I was going to talk about or teach were taught to me by one teacher! I have attended workshops by Indian and foreign “theatrewallahs”, but the one that has stayed with me the longest was that by the late Pandit Satyadev Dubey
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
pune news

“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP