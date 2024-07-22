Minister Mohol’s intervention helps Indian volleyball team board flight to Indonesia  

Due to the timely intervention by the Union Civil Aviation Minister for State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol, the Indian volleyball team could board a flight for Indonesia to compete in the Asian Championship. The team was travelling from Bengaluru to Pune by road to board the flight, but due to the traffic congestion, the team management decided to contact Mohol about the likelihood of missing the flight. After landing in Indonesia, all the players and team officials thanked Mohol for his prompt gesture. (HT PHOTO)

Accordingly, Mohol directed officials at the airport to carry out the necessary procedures, so the Indian volleyball team could travel to Indonesia within the scheduled time.

After landing in Indonesia, all the players and team officials thanked Mohol for his prompt gesture.

Talking about the incident, Mohol said, “Considering the seriousness of the matter and as the travellers will represent our country in the Asian Games, the authorities of Pune Airport were instructed to speedily complete the technical process of boarding passes and going abroad for the team. The players and support staff completed the process on time and the crisis was averted.”

The Indian volleyball team will be taking part in the U-17 Volleyball Asian Championship to be held in Indonesia from July 23 to July 30.