Minor among two held for murder in Warje
A minor boy was among two held by Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a man in the case of a murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on January 20.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish Jitenra Pardhe, (28), a resident of Warje Malwadi. He was strangled and attacked with a sharp weapon on his forehead, face, and chin in an alleged effort to hide his identity, according to police.
The adult was identified as Malinga Sharnappa Mhetre, (21), a plumber and a resident of Warje in Pune while the other was identified as a minor boy of 16 years, according to senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.
While Mhetre himself is a plumber, the family members of the minor are in the business of selling fruits for a living, according to the police. The reason for the murder, however, could not be ascertained.
The body was found along the service road leading to Shinde Farm in Kothrud on the morning of January 20.
“The man was kidnapped and killed in Warje and the body was dumped in Kothrud. The case has, therefore, been transferred to Warje Malwadi,” said Police inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade of Kothrud police station.
A case of murder and criminal conspiracy was first registered at Kothrud police station on January 21. It was later transferred to Warje Malwadi police station and a case under Section 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central government proposes Neo, Lite and Water Metro for tier two-three cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Book on slain RTI activists, murder cases released
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among two held for murder in Warje
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sassoon doctors save injured pregnant woman, baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I want to take science to common people through literature’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Narlikar selected as president of Marathi literary meet to be held at Nashik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instil confidence in Covid vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s startup ecosystem: past, present and future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtain Call: Collective experience of theatre is the only “normal”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s first paralympic gold medalist wants more tournaments for para-athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 abandoned vehicles clutter city roads: Pune Traffic Branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooler temperatures expected in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three booked for submitting fake IAF NOC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox