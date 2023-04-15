Minor fire at Aundh shop, none injured

A minor fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building named Equity Tower on Sanghvi Road in Aundh around 4.30 pm on Friday. The fire brigade officials said that though there was no loss of life in the accident, office furniture and materials were destroyed in the fire. Fire officer Shivaji Memane said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and three tankers were used to douse the flames.

