Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor fire at Aundh shop, none injured

Minor fire at Aundh shop, none injured

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 15, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A minor fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building named Equity Tower on Sanghvi Road in Aundh around 4.30 pm on Friday. The fire brigade officials said that though there was no loss of life in the accident, office furniture and materials were destroyed in the fire. Fire officer Shivaji Memane said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and three tankers were used to douse the flames.

Fire officer Shivaji Memane said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and three tankers were used to douse the flames. (Representative photo)
