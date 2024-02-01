Miscreant hurls stone at school bus as students chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

A school picnic bus in Kolhapur was hit by a stone by a miscreant after students in the bus chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans. According to the police, the bus was carrying school children for a picnic near Dussehra Chowk in Kolhapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at 5 pm on Wednesday, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

According to the police, the bus was carrying school children for a picnic near Dussehra Chowk in Kolhapur city.

Mahendra Pandit, superintendent of police, Kolhapur, said, “A school bus on picnic reached the Dussehra Chowk when the students inside the bus chanted Jai Shree Ram slogans. Following the slogans, a miscreant hurled a stone and fled from the spot.”

The SP informed that a case has been lodged and a police team has been constituted to probe the case and arrest the accused.

The police team is examining CCTV footage of the nearby locations to ascertain the identity of the accused.

