MITRA appoints GIPE as lead knowledge institute

The Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) on Monday inked a strategic partnership with the state’s Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) modelled after the NITI Aayog. The collaboration aims to enhance policy formulation and development strategies for Maharashtra. Under the agreement, Gokhale institute will contribute its expertise in economics and public policy to support MITRA’s objectives. Other institutes appointed by MITRA are IIT Bombay, University of Mumbai and IIM Nagpur. (HT PHOTO)

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gokhale institute’s vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade and MITRA CEO Pravinsigh Pardeshi.

“The appointment of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics as lead knowledge institute by MITRA is a moment of pride for us. We will be focusing on taking Maharashtra’s economy to 1 trillion USD and add more development-oriented policies. The institute will act as an “intellectual think tank”,” Ranade said.

